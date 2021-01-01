From lenovo
Lenovo IdeaCentre Desktop, AMD A9-9425 Processor 3.10 GHz to 3.70 GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, DVD-RW, WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Windows 10 Home, KKE.
?Memory and Storage?16GB DDR4 SDRAM for enhanced high bandwidth to boost multitasking and mainstream PC gaming; 512GB Solid State Drive for fast boost up, ample storage space and speedy data trans? Processor?AMD A9-9425 Processor (3.10 GHz, up to 3.70 GHz Max Boost, 2 Cores, 2 Threads, 1 MB Cache), Integrated AMD Radeon R5 Graphics? Tech Specs?WiFi Bluetooth RJ-45 2 x USB 3.1 4 x USB 2.0 2 x Headphone (Front / Rear) 2 x Microphone (Front / Rear) 1 x Audio Out (Rear) HDMI-Out VGA 7-in-1 card reader USB Keyboard and Mouse? Operating System?Windows 10 Home 64-bit? Included in the pacakge?Mousepad from PConline365