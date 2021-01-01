Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 90NA0006US Desktop Computer, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

A powerful and modern desktop computer built for creators has finally arrived. This Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 desktop computer features a powerful processor and graphics to ensure you a smooth performance for intense work. The special thermal design provides better cooling efficiency with minimal noise, allowing you to focus your creativity with less distraction..1-year manufacturer limited warranty.8GB DDR4 SDRAM smoothly runs your games, photo and video editing applications.Windows 10 Home gives you the familiar feel of Windows with enhanced capabilities.⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.2.9GHz Intel Core i5-10400 hexa-core processor with up to 4.3GHz speed and 12MB cache memory.256GB SSD enables you to store thousands of files.Use 2 x USB 3.1 and 4 x USB 2.0 ports for lightning data movement speed.Built-in DVD drive lets you play DVDs for a richer entertainment experience.802.11ac wireless connectivity for easy Internet access.Dimensions: 13.38"H x 11.2"W x 5.7"D.Intel UHD Graphics 630 provides everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing, and casual gaming.Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available.Includes a mouse and keyboard for immediate setup.Built-in VGA and HDMI ports to connect to TVs or multiple displays for stunning HD entertainment