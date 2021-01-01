Viking 48" Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood w/ LED Lighting & Backlit Control Knobs - VWH548481SS

Viking VWH548481 48 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood Shell with Backlit LED Knobs Features:Built-in heat sensor activates the blower (not included) to full power if cooking temperatures reach an uncomfortable levelBlowers must be purchased separately and are available in internal, external, and in-line modelsBacklit LED knobs extend and illuminate to control lighting levels or fan speed, then fully retract when not in use for easy cleaningLong-life LED bulbs provide dimmable lighting controls for enhanced cooktop visibilityHeat lamps help keep food warm until ready to serveCommercial-style, dishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters efficiently remove grease vapors, smoke, and odors from the airCovered under a 2 year complete unit, 5 year motor, and 90 day cosmetic warrantySpecifications:Duct Size: 10" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDWidth: 47-7/8"Depth: 12"Height: 18"Ceiling Height: 102" to 108"Height Above Cooktop: 30" to 36"Voltage: 120VWatts Per Bulb: 8W Wall Mount Range Hoods Stainless Steel