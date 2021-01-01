70.5" Wide Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

This is a convertible sofa you can trust to fit any living space. Classical and modern lines with mid-century tufting make for a warm and inviting look. This sofa offers you a versatile product that can be transformed from a sofa to a chaise longue and finally to a queen-size bed. In the sofa position you can enjoy the comfort of high-density foam, fully supported by kiln-dried solid wood frame construction and chrome metal feet. In the sofa position you are provided with easy-care premium fabric upholstery and self-tubular tufting. The reclining backrest reclines to create a chaise lounge that is ideal for a break in the day, allowing you to breathe and rest again before tackling your next challenge. The backrest of the bed can be fully reclined to turn it into a full-size bed. Not surprisingly, the high-density foam of the seat and back allows you to count sheep or see plenty of Z's in minutes. available in the following colors.