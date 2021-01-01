Broan 21" Wide Steel Non Ducted Under Cabinet Range Hood w/ Charcoal Filter & Axial Fan - 412102

Broan 4121 21" Wide Steel Non Ducted Under Cabinet Range Hood with Charcoal Filter and Axial Fan from the Economy Collection Features:Includes a robust axial fan, ideal for quickly clearing your kitchen of residual heat and unwanted air pollution.Easy to replace Charcoal filters trap and remove unwanted contaminants such as grease and food residue.Bathe your cook top in the warm glow of a single incandescent bulb (bulb not included).Functional 2-speed rocker controls provide for unparalleled mastery of your kitchen environment.Beautiful painted steel construction.Enjoy the convenience of a convertible ventilation system – clean and circulate internal air while maintaining kitchen temperatures and saving on heating/cooling bills (Model S97007696).Home Ventilating Institute (HVI) certified.Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listed.Product Technologies:Recirculating Range Hood: Recirculating range hoods require no external venting of air. Instead, air is pushed through a charcoal filtration system that removes pollutants before circulating it back into the home. The benefit of such a system is that household temperatures and humidity are easier to maintain, as the internal air never leaves the kitchen. A recirculating range hood is also generally far easier to install, as complex ventilation systems and vent pipe are not required.Specifications:Width: 21"Depth: 17-1/2"Height: 6"Height Above Cooktop: 18"Voltage: 120Blower Speeds: 2Motor Type: Axial FanProduct Variations:4121 (This Model): 21" Wide4124: 24" Wide4130: 30" Wide4136: 36" Wide4142: 42" Wide Under Cabinet Range Hoods Bisque