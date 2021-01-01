32.28" Wide Manual Swivel Club Recliner

Selling Points:?Recliners Chair: It reclines to 135 degrees, extending footrest and reclining feature allows you to fully stretch and relax, ideal for watching television, sleeping and reading.?Comfortably Padded: Padded seat cushions give more comfort and support where it's needed the most. This model offers soft padding, excellent lumbar support and full chaise seating?User Friendly: With the simple reclining pull device, you can adjust the angle you want. Pull up the device under armrest and lean backwards using your body weight to recline the chair. it depends on what you want to do. Like reading a book, watching a movie, taking a nap, all you could adjust a suitable angle to enjoy.?High Quality: Approved mechanism, Reliable solid wood, Premium microfiber, Soft foam, all to bring you an experience you've never had before.?360-degree swivel and rocking chair: The linen fabric360-degree swivel and rocking chair:The linen fabricwrapped seat is founded atop a 360-degree swivel pedestal base, which allows effortlessly sitting, leaving the seat and changing sitting position without moving the base, especially practical in workspace and living room. And the rocking function make you more comfortable during leisure relax.?Product Details:Weight & DimensionsOverall Dimension32.28" (W)*37.8" (D)*38.58" (H)DetailDimensionPlease refer to the imageWeight Capacity300lbs (136kg)Assembly RequiredAbout15 MinutesPackage InformationDimensions (inch)Actual Weight (lbs)Net Weight (lbs)35??L*32??W* 31??H9783.78SpecificationsMaterialLinen FabricCover+Wood Frame+Sponge+Metal FootSeat ConstructionMDF+SpringPackage+SpongeSet IncludesReclinerCountry of OriginChinaProduct Warranty1 YearNotesManual measurement has been used,there may be somereasonable errorAll the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display?Q&A1. Q:Is this recliner electric, or do you use your body to open & close it? Does is stop in multiple positions or does it only have certain ones?A:No, it is manual. Pull up the device under armrest and lean backwards using your body weight to recline the chair. You can adjust the angle you want.2. Q:How much space do it need between the wall and the recliners?A: 11.81inches space needed for the full reclining position.?RMA Policy:Wedonotaccept free returns for certain circumstances:1.1.Once we get the shipping confirmation from customers and the order has been shipped out in transit via trucking service, any cancellation requests will not be allowed.2.2.Missing or damaging parts when receiving the product, we will send the accessory for free.3.Compensation for all losses caused by the product quality or logistics problems.4.Compensation for some losses of removing bad reviews caused by product problems.?More Cooperation method:1.1.Bargain: In order to support the initial promotion of the seller, a certain discount can be offered for orders that purchase more than 10 stocks in a single purchase.3.Order futures: If you believe that the existing stock is unable to meetthe demand, you can contact us to discuss the order of the product that will come to the stock in the future. We offer more discounts for such goods.?Contact information:Any product or selling related questions, including inventory, priceinformation, Please feel free to contact us by Station letter orQQQQ: 1947045008WeChat 1?13016452186 WeChat 2?CJ1033029080WeChat 1?13016452186 WeChat 2?CJ1033029080