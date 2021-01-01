24" Wide Lounge Chair

Features:Style: Global InspiredCan be used outdoors if coveredDesign: Lounge ChairSleeper Size: Upholstered: NoUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: Seat Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Color: Upholstery Grade: Pattern: Legal Documentation: Back Type: Tight backWeight Capacity: 300Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesFrame Material: Rattan/WickerFrame Material Details: RattanWood Species: Arms Included: NoArm Type: Arm Material: Arm Material Details: Ottoman Included: NoOttoman Height - Top to Bottom: Ottoman Width - Side to Side: Ottoman Depth - Front to Back: Leg Color: NaturalTufted Cushions: NoSwivel: NoSeat Construction: Weaved RattanRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Cover: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Style: Eclectic;Asian InspiredSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoDurability: UV/Fade Resistant;Tear ResistantCountry of Origin: IndonesiaProduct Care: Wipe with damp clothPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: NoAnti-Microbial: Number of Chairs Included: 1Leg Material: Rattan/WickerLeg Material Details: RattanMattress Included: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In IndonesiaCushion Construction: Foam Density: Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Wyzenbeek Double Rub Count (for data collection): Martindale Cycle Rating (for data collection): Double rub count greater than 30,000: DS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: TropicalJoinery: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: Wipe with a damp clothCushion Ticking: Treatment: Treatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: FIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: CALGreen Compliant: BS 5852 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISO 9000 Certified: SCS Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Fire Rated: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: No