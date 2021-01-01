From latitude run
75" Wide Linen Sofa Bed With Solid Wood Legs
The Sofa bed is exactly what you need and more! Bringing elegance and sophistication into your home with its vintage silhouette, rounded lines and button-tufted details. Designed with a soft linen upholstery, this piece of furniture is both compact and multi-functional. The seat cushions are filled with high-density foam that will cradle your body to help relieve pressure points while you are watching TV or taking a much needed afternoon nap. Fabric: Gray Linen