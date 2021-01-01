108.3' Wide Linen Reversible Modular Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman

NEW DESIGN-Another attractive feature of it is the new design. Wide backrest and square big armrests match with low profile feet. Linen back cushions and bright color pillows make the whole sofa an inviting look. Let you really want to feel its comfort. REVERSIBLE L-SHAPED SOFA - this sofa can be free combination. The ottoman moves left or right or middle according to your needs. Even the middle seat can be move as single seat. Then 3-person seat become 2-person's.Let you feel different space. The friendly design is very suitable for your home. STURDY STRUCTURE-the strong solid wood frame will provide strong support for the sofa. The high-density sponge gives you a comfortable seat feel, and the linen fabric provides durability for everyday use, with plenty of seating area. Perfect shape for your apartments, dormitories, apartments, studios PACKAGE: 4 packages totally, may arrive separately within a few days. Together with armrests, pillows & cushions hide in the bottom of each seat.