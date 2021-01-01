70.86" Wide Home Theater Loveseat with Cup Holder

Features:Firm cushions: The cushions of the sofa are very firm and comfortable .The sectional sofa will give you a more relaxed time and a family time on the sofas for living room.Firm frame Sofa: Sturdy design of the Sectional Sofa supported with quality hardwood materials, comfort pillowed back cushions of the sofa for living room provide superior stability.Various uses of sofa: Reclining furniture offers the best in relaxation for you to kick up your feet to watch TV, work on a laptop, or to just hang out with family and friends. Each chair of loveseat can be use independently.Recliner chair: Smooth manual reclining function, backrest reclines and footrest pops up. Power reclining mechanism for added comfort and convenience, the lay angle of about 160 degrees. Substantial padding has been added to the back and arm areas to provide an exceptional level of comfort. This reclining couch is perfect to bring extra comfort for you and your family.Storage box & cup holders: The sofa has storage box for small items within reach, two cup holders in the middle side best meets your needs.Product Type: Theater loveseatUpholstery Color: BrownFinish: BrownUpholstery Material: 100% PolyesterUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seating Capacity: 2Cup Holder: YesNumber of Cup Holders: Cup Holder Finish: Weight Capacity: 500Removable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Lighted: NoLighting Location: Reclining Type: ManualReclining Type Details: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalWater Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:SOFFA Compliant: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 39.37Overall Width - Side to Side: 70.86Overall Depth - Front to Back: 37.59Seat Height - Floor to Seat: 19Seat Width - Side to Side: 42.5Seat Depth - Front to Back: 21.65Overall Product Weight: 157Arm Height - Floor to Arm: 24Assembly:Warranty: