If you are looking for comfort and easy reclining the power recliner is just what you need.The 39" Wide Faux Leather Power Recliner Home Theater Individual Seat with Cup Holder is constructed with individually pocketed coils encased in foam and wrapped in a layer of resilient fiber creating a comfortable and supportive seat.The back is filled with resilient fiber for the right mix of support and comfort.The button-operated easy open and close power reclining mechanism makes it easy to get in (and out of) the reclining position.The power-operated mechanism provides almost infinite positions so you can find the position that suits you best.An integrated USB charging port will keep your digital device charged while you relax. And the small table is very convenient when you play on an iPad or work.FeaturesA small table is a convenience for work or pleasantProduct DetailsUpholstery Material: Faux leatherRow Style: StraightWeight Capacity: 300 lb.Adult Assembly Required: YesProduct Care: Wipe clean with dry cloth. Do not use it under high temperature and humidity. Leather Type: Gray Faux Leather