32.5" Wide Chenille Power Standard Recliner

This set of 2 recliner chairs includes a modern style power lift recliner and a rocker recliner that are covered in a chenille fabric. The power lift recliner allows you to rise out of your seat with ease while providing padding in all the right places for ultimate reclining comfort. The rocker recliner chair allows you the option to either recline back to relax or to rock away your stress while reading or watching TV. The infinite position power recliner transitions between reclining, sitting and lifting and can stop at any position in-between with the easy to use attached wired remote that can be conveniently stored in the side pocket. This power lift chair can be extremely helpful for seniors or people with mobility challenges. The power recliner features a battery backup to protect against power outages that will return you to the upright position. Power lift recliner is 65.4 inches long and 32.3 inches high when fully reclined. The rocker recliner features a convenient side handle to recline and curved bottom rails allows you to rock back and forth. Rocker recliner is 64 inches long and 25 inches high when fully reclined. Each chair seats up to 300 lbs. Set ships in two (2) boxes. Easy connect no tool assembly, simply slide and click together to assemble both chairs with included instructions. Transformer and wall plug located underneath the seat during shipping. Power recliner requires (2) 9-volt batteries not included. Imported, color may vary. Upholstery Color: Stain Resistant Chocolate Brown Chenille