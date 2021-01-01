From meyda tiffany
48" Wide Asen 27 Light Two Tier Chandelier
Blending Gothic and Rustic design influences. Yosemite presents 27 Ivory faux candlelights on decorative bobeches. Two rugged tiers are hand finished in a bold Costello Black. The overall height ranges from 62 to 205 inches as the chain length can be easily adjusted in the field to accommodate your specific lighting needs. Ideal for lighting lobbies, entryways and other large spaces in residential, hospitality and commercial settings. Handcrafted by highly skilled artisans in our 180,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Yorkville, New York.