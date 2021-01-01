Verona 36" Wide 600 CFM Under Cabinet Range Hood w/ LED Lighting - VEHOOD3610

Verona VEHOOD3610 600 CFM 36 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood with LED Lighting This 36" range hood from Verona adds an aura of professionalism to any kitchen environment. Made with 304 grade stainless steel. Powerful 600 CFM fan has three different speeds, helping deal with excess smoke or steam while cooking. Two LED lights are also located on the hood, providing extra illumination. The rounded edges are seamless and add to the clean aesthetic.Powerful: 600 CFM blower will quickly clear your kitchen of odors and smokeLighting: Two LED lights provide perfect lighting for the cooktop or counter belowWarranty: One year parts and labor manufacturer warranty gives you peace of mind Under Cabinet Range Hoods Stainless Steel