From home sweet home state designs
Home Sweet Home State Designs Idaho State Home Décor Navy and Grey Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Idaho Home State Design is perfect for anyone who is a proud American and proud of the state they live in. This makes a great gift and a great décor item. Perfect present for Grandma, Grandpa, Mom or Dad or anyone who loves to show their home state pride. For a different state click the ‘Home Sweet Home State Designs’ above the title 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only