This Icy Reflections Framed Wall Art, features thick fog rolls off this serene watercolor lake, faintly showing an island of trees out on the water. The promise of whimsy and adventure is captured perfectly in this pale and haunting piece. Proudly , this piece is printed on high quality archive paper and professionally hand-framed. With wall-mounting hooks included, this artful accent is ready to hang up as soon as it reaches your front door.