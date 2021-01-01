From icu nursing apparel heartbeat stethoscope
Icu Nursing Apparel Heartbeat Stethoscope ICU Nurse Life Bleached Leopard Green Messy Bun Tee Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
are you looking for a Cute Nursing Apparel ? the this one is perfect for womens and Girls who loves nursing. it makes a good present for a nursing student or nurses week. grab now this cute Nursing Graphic Design with a leopard stethoscope and Messy Bun and Heartbeat . for Thanksgiving, Christmas or Nurses Week. as a nurse School Costume. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only