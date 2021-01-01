ICStation Buck Converter Step Up Down Power Controller Supports OverDcharge Protection Voltage Regulator Module DC 50V30V to 05V30V Boost Converter.

Basic parametericstation buck-boost converter voltage range DC 5V-30V to DC 0.5V-30V. The output current range 0-4.0A. The output power range 35W. Protect functionicstation voltage regulator steps up-down converter supports over-charge protection, over-voltage, over-current, over-power, over-temperature, low-voltage protection. Otherwe, it supports anti-backflow protection, reverses connection protection. Regards as power supplyCompared with another converter, our boost buck converter supports the constant current function. After charging for a period, the charging board will switch to constant voltage output automatically to prolong the battery lifetime. Mulit-parameter dplayPower supply step up down converter HD LD dplays the voltage, current, power, capacity, energy, time multi-parameter. It very easy to read the parameter User TipsWe have uploaded the PDF user manual on the Page at Technical Specification. Please download it from there if you need it