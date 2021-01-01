From orrefors
Iconic Paperweight
Features:Iconic collectionProduct Type: Paper WeightMaterial: GlassColor: ClearPieces Included: Country of Origin: ChinaStackable: NoAdjustable: NoMagnetic: NoDevice Capacity: Drawers: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Dimensions: Number of Compartments: Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: Large): 4Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: Medium): 3.6Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: Small): 2.8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Large): 3.71Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Medium): 3.11Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Small): 2.6Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: Large): 3.71Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: Medium): 3.11Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: Small): 2.6Compartment Dimensions: Assembly:Warranty: Size: Small