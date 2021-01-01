From eve lom
Eve Lom Iconic Cleanse Ornament Travel Set: Cleanser 20ml/0.7oz + Muslin Cloth 1pc 2pcs
Advertisement
Iconic Cleanse Ornament Travel Set: 1x Cleanser (Travel Size) 20ml/0.7oz 1x Muslin Cloth Cleanser: A multi-tasking cleanser Contains Egyptian chamomile, hops, clove, eucalyptus oil amp; cocoa butter Helps cleanse, tone amp; exfoliate skin in a single step Eliminates very stubborn make-up amp; eye make-up Leaves skin luminous amp; perfectly balanced Ideal for all skin types Muslin Cloth: Made from 100% cotton to gently exfoliate, cleanse amp; tone skin while improving blood circulation Ideally prepares skin for the consequent application of serums amp; creams Decongests amp; drains toxins with the signature massage technique Leaves skin supple, sleek amp; radiant Perfect for all skin types Ideal both for personal use amp; as a gift