DUROGREEN Icon White Recycled Plastic Outdoor Ottoman

Prop your feet up and enjoy the fine weather with a frosty beverage thanks to the DUROGREEN Recycled Plastic The Adirondack Ottoman. This ottoman is constructed in the timeless Adirondack style with an arched profile and slatted surface. Instead of wood, the ottoman is crafted from recycled plastic that's easy to maintain and resistant to all forms of weather. Stainless steel hardware assembles the piece. Choose your preferred finish from the available options.