From the beach to the barbecue, this classic Adirondack chair set will complement your outdoor space with the style and quality you want. DUROGREEN's synthetic wood material is made from 95% recycled HDPE that is low maintenance, durable and resists the elements so you can enjoy your furniture year after year. The chair delivers already assembled (folded) and the ottoman and side table require minimal assembly. This set comes with 1-Adirondack chair, 1-ottoman and 1-side table.