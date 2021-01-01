DUROGREEN Icon Aruba 3-Piece Plastic Adirondack Chat Set

Craft a cozy corner getaway for your new patio or porch with the DUROGREEN 3-Piece Recycled Plastic Classic Adirondack Set. This set contains an Adirondack chair and a matching square side table. Each piece is built from durable recycled HDPE plastic lumber with stainless steel hardware, giving the set an all-weather and easy-clean design. The chair boasts all the classic Adirondack elements, including a slatted back and contoured seat. The matching square side table top offers space to place your drink, book or tablet or can simply be used for added display. Choose your finish option among the available colors.