From house of hampton
Iced Tea Pitcher For Fridge, Glass Carafe For Cold Or Hot Beverages, Sun Tea Jar For Juice, Easy Clean Heat Resistant Glass Jug For Milk
Advertisement
PRETTY AND PRACTICAL DESIGN - A dining set will never be complete without a beautiful glass pitcher on the side. If you need one, With its capacity of 60 ounces, this heat resistant glass pitcher will be an irreplaceable part of your home. It can hold enough of your favorite refreshment, making it perfect for entertaining your guests and family. You also don’t need to worry about storage problems, as this can easily fit your refrigerator.