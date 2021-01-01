Made of 100% real glass, CrystaLok vinyl framed glass block windows are fully assembled for easy installation; just nail into place. Thick break-resistant glass enhances home security and provides an efficient sound barrier reducing noise from outside. Soft, textured ice glass pattern lets in light and affords a high degree of privacy. Made with nominal size 8-in x 8-in x 2-in glass block; 2-in thick glass block makes this window 20% lighter than conventional 3-in glass block windows. Vinyl frame includes nailing fin, integral J channel, welded seams and gated weep holes. Real glass block is scratch- and chemical-resistant; easier to clean than acrylic block. CrystaLok vinyl framed glass block windows are the ideal bathroom window; they also make great windows for garages, kitchens, entryway sidelights and transoms as well as light commercial applications such as offices, warehouses, etc. Assembled in the USA by 1 of America's oldest glass block companies. Actual window is 3 blocks wide by 2 blocks high. CrystaLok Ice Glass 24.25-in x 16.75-in Vinyl New Construction Glass Block Window in Clear | CL2416SISWH