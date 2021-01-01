From sensorpedic
SensorPEDIC Ice Cool 400 Thread Count Sheet-Set King Cotton Blend 4-Piece Bed Sheet in White | 10314
Advertisement
Luxurious sheet set features a technologically advanced cotton-rich fabric blend to help you sleep cooler. 400 thread-count sheets add a layer of smooth softness to your bed. Hypoallergenic fabric helps keep your sleeping area clean and fresh. Set includes 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, and either 1 or 2 pillowcases depending on bed size. Also available in a variety of colors to match any bedding set: white, cream, dark blue, grey, or surf spray blue. SensorPEDIC Ice Cool 400 Thread Count Sheet-Set King Cotton Blend 4-Piece Bed Sheet in White | 10314