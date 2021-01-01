From sensorpedic
SensorPEDIC Ice Cool 400 Thread Count Cream Sheet Set - King
Add a layer of cool comfort to your bed with the SensorPEDIC Ice Cool Sheet Set, featuring a luxurious 400 thread-count, cotton-rich fabric blend that offers strength and softness while being technologically advanced to help you sleep cooler. These sheet sets include 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, and either 1 or 2 pillowcases depending on bed size and are available in a variety of color options including White, Cream, Dark Blue, Grey, and Surf Spray Blue.