ICDBX140 4GB Digital Voice Recorder with EVA Hard carryign case and 2 Extra AAA Stamina Batteries

Best Quality Guranteed. BUNDLE INCLUDES: 4GB MP3 Digital Voice Recorder, EVA Zipper Carrying Hard Case Cover, and Stamina Platinum battery - 2 x AAA type DIGITAL VOICE RECORDER (4GB): The ICD-BX140 delivers simplicity and capability, making this a remarkably easy to use and accurate voice recorder. It features extra-long recording time, add and overwrite functions for corrections and additions to your recordings, and digital pitch control for powerful playback and recording capability in the palm of your hand. BUILT-IN MEMORY: 4 GB of available internal flash memory provides ample space for recording. With 4,175 hours of recording space you'll have space for all things important. MONO MICROPHONE: The built in microphone allows you to easily capture all thoughts, dictations and other details in great clarity. An external microphone can be connected if necessary OTHER FEATURES: Automatic Record Level