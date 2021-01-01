EarthTronics IC Rated Down Light 4 in. 3000K Architectural White Housing Integrated LED Flush Mount (6 per Case)

4 in. IC-Rated LED Recessed Downlight Fixture can be easily installed in finished drywall or architectural tile ceilings in facilities such as schools, hospitals, office buildings and other commercial and residential applications. This fixture provides 78 Lumen per watt with a high 80+ CRI for improved visual acuity and efficient performance. It features smooth dimming down to five percent on typical incandescent dimmer controls. IC-rated for use in insulated ceilings and meets IECC air leakage requirements to provide a versatile and attractive downlight product. The UL Wet Location listing makes this product a perfect solution for high humidity areas and bathroom showers found in long-term care facilities, as well as hotel guest rooms. These fixtures are designed for easy installation and provide an attractive step baffle trim to provide a proper cut-off angle. For use on 120VAC power supplies.