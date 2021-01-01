Vondom Ibiza Outdoor Chair Set of 4 - Color: Green

Clean, coastal comfort. The Ibiza Chair Set of 4 Revolution from Vondom sweeps you off your feet like the relaxing waves of the Spanish island by the same name. These lightweight, stackable chairs order around your indoor or outdoor dining table. Made from fiberglass and polypropylene, set braves rainy and sunny days with ease. Nestle inside hugging, breathable contours for a seat that puts you at ease. While robust in functionality, the chairs make a statement with contemporary style. The wavelike curves of the chair create a sculptural silhouette that catches the eyes from across the room or the yard. Color: Green. Additional Color: Pickle.