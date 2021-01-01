From the holiday aisle
Iara 6 Piece Cotton Placemat Set
Advertisement
Capture the fleeting charm of spritely winter birds with the Sprig Birds tabletop collection from Tag Living by The Holiday Aisle. Vibrant cardinals and lively chickadees enjoy the evergreen leaves of fruitful holly sprigs, while providing a welcome splash of life and color against a snow-white background. Reverse to a simple red plaid pattern for additional styling options. Crafted of cotton and machine washable for easy care. Love this pattern? Sprig Birds is also available in our bedding collection.