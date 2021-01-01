Iams Proactive Health Mature Large Breed Adult Dog Food, Senior, Size: 30 lb, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart

Your large breed senior dog is one-of-a-kind; that's why IAMS makes mature dog food that's just as unique as they are. IAMS Mature Adult Large Breed Dry Dog Food with Real Chicken was created to meet the specific wellness and nutritional needs of your older large breed dog. With real, farm-raised chicken as the first ingredient, this dry dog food is formulated to support healthy bones and joint health with a balance of key nutrients formulated for large breed senior dogs. A blend of fiber and prebiotics promotes healthy digestion. Plus, the tasty dog kibble supports a strong immune system with antioxidants. When you feed your mature large breed dog IAMS dry food, you can feel good knowing they're getting the nutrition they need to bring out their unique best. Key Benefits: Contains one (1) 3 lb. bag of IAMS Mature Adult Large Breed Dry Dog Food for Senior Dogs with Real Chicken 1st ingredient is real, farm-raised chicken Formulated to support healthy bones and joint health with a balance of key nutrients for large breed senior dogs Promotes healthy digestion with a blend of fiber and prebiotics Supports a strong immune system with antioxidants Food Type: Dry Dog Food Life Stage: Senior Primary Ingredient: Chicken Package Weight: 30 lbs. Directions: 50 lbs.: 2-3/4 – 3-1/4 cups60 lbs.: 3 – 3-1/2 cups70 lbs.: 3-1/2 – 4 cups80 lbs.: 3-3/4 – 4-1/4 cups100 lbs.: 4-1/4 – 5 cups120 lbs.: 5 – 5-1/2 cupsThese guideline amounts are a starting point and your dog may need more food depending upon age, activity and temperament. In order to reach optimal body condition, you may need to adjust food intake. These amounts represent the total recommended volume of food per day, and you should divide the total recommended feeding amount by the number of times you feed your dog per day to get the actual portion size per feeding. When introducing new food, gradually mix it with your dog's current food over the course of 4 days. Remember to have clean, fresh water available for your dog at all times. You do not need to add vitamin or mineral supplements. Warning: Wash your hands before and after handling any pet food or treat. Wash pet food bowls with soap and hot water after each use. Warranty, Awards, Certifications or Expert Recommendations: Formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance. NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Corn Meal, Chicken By-Product Meal (Natural Source of Chondroitin Sulfate and Glucosamine), Ground Whole Grain Sorghum, Chicken, Dried Beet Pulp, Ground Whole Grain Barley, Chicken Flavor, Dried Egg Product, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols, a Source of Vitamin E), Brewer's Dried Yeast, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Flax Meal, Caramel, Calcium Carbonate, Fructooligosaccharides, Choline Chloride, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Manganous Oxide, Potassium Iodide, Cobalt Carbonate, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Acetate, Calcium Pantothenate, Biotin, Thiamine Mononitrate (Source of Vitamin B1), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Niacin, Riboflavin Supplement (Source of Vitamin B2), Inositol, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Source of Vitamin B6), Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, DL-Methionine, Vitamin E Supplement, L-Lysine Monohydrochloride, L-Tryptophan, Beta Carotene, L-Carnitine, Citric Acid and Rosemary Extract Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 26.0%Crude Fat (min) 10.0%Crude Fat (max) 12.5%Crude Fiber (max) 5.0%Moisture (max) 10.0%Vitamin E (min) 140 IU/kgBeta Carotene* (min) 10mg/kgL-Carnitine* (min) 40mg/kgOmega-6 Fatty Acids* (min) 1.78%Omega-3 Fatty Acids* (min) 0.12%Glucosamine* (min) 350mg/kgChondroitin Sulfate* (min) 35mg/kg*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles. Iams Proactive Health Mature Large Breed Adult Dog Food, Senior, Size: 30 lb, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart