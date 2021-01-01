Iams ProActive Health, Healthy Adult Cat Food - Salmon and Tuna, Size: 3 lb | PetSmart

Keep your cats at their best with IAMS PROACTIVE HEALTH Healthy Adult Dry Cat Food with Salmon; a protein-rich recipe designed to give your active felines the flavorful diets they naturally crave with 0% fillers. This healthy cat nutrition formula is made with salmon as the #1 ingredient to help support strong muscles. The crunchy kibble helps reduce plaque buildup, while a tailored fiber blend of prebiotics and beet pulp supports healthy digestion. Plus, essential nutrients like calcium and potassium help promote heart health. Key Benefits: Contains one (1) 3.5 lb. bag of IAMS PROACTIVE HEALTH Healthy Adult Dry Cat Food with Salmon Salmon is the #1 ingredient in this protein-rich fish cat food to help support strong muscles and provide healthy energy for play Helps reduce plaque buildup with crunchy kibble texture Supports your cat's digestive health with a tailored fiber blend, including prebiotics and beet pulp Promotes heart health with essential nutrients like calcium and potassium Promotes healthy skin and glossy coat with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids Item Number: 5279658 Brand: IAMS Food Type: Dry Breed Size: All Health Consideration: Digestive Care, Skin & Coat, Real Meat First, Heart Flavor: Salmon Weight: 3.5 lb NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Salmon, Chicken By-Product Meal, Ground Whole Grain Corn, Ground Whole Grain Sorghum, Corn Grits, Corn Gluten Meal, Chicken Meal, Chicken, Brewers Rice, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Chicken Fat (preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Dried Egg Product, Natural Flavor, Brewers Dried Yeast, Sodium Bisulfate, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, DL-Methionine, Fructooligosaccharides, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin A Acetate, Calcium Pantothenate, Biotin, Thiamine Mononitrate (source of Vitamin B1), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (source of Vitamin B6), Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement (source of Vitamin B2), Inositol, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid), Taurine, Calcium Carbonate, Minerals (Zinc Oxide, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Iodide), L-Carnitine, Rosemary Extract Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (MIN): 32.0% Crude Fat (MIN): 15.0%Crude Fiber (MAX): 3.0%Moisture (MAX): 10.0%Calcium (MIN): 0.8%Potassium (MIN): 0.7%Taurine (MIN): 0.15%L-Carnitine (MIN): 80 mg/kg*Omega-6 Fatty Acids (MIN): 2.00%*Omega-3 Fatty Acids, minimum 0.20%**Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles. Caloric Content: 3722 kcal ME/kg, 387 kcal ME/cup FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Suggested Amount to Feed per Day Based on Weight of Cat:4 lbs. = 1/3 cup8 lbs. = 1/2-2/3 cup12 lbs. = 2/3-3/4 cup16 lbs. = 3/4-1 cup22 lbs. = 1-1 1/4 cup Iams ProActive Health, Healthy Adult Cat Food - Salmon and Tuna, Size: 3 lb | PetSmart