9.5" Diameter Sylvia Round Mirror

The Sylvia Mirror is a simple mirror, but big on style. It features a deep concave round grooved frame. It is finished in a shiny metallic silver. What really makes this piece remarkable is the convex mirror which makes for the most interesting reflections. On its own or in multiples the Sylvia Mirror is a perfect accent piece for an entryway, bathroom, bedroom or any room in your home. D-rings are affixed to the back of the mirror so it is ready to hang right out of the box!