From nameeks
Nameeks I05US Remer Wall Mounted Tub Filler Only Chrome Faucet Tub Filler Single Handle
Nameeks I05US Remer Wall Mounted Tub Filler Only Product Features:Wall mounted tub fillerManufactured in ItalyCovered under Nameek's 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of brassUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tubSingle function cartridge – one handle controls both volume and temperaturePressure Balanced valve cartridgeDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsSpecifications:Diverter Location: Tub SpoutFaucet Holes: 2Handle Style:LeverInstallation Type: Wall MountedNumber of Handles: 2Spout Reach: 7-15/32" Single Handle Chrome