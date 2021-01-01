From gift for bass
Gift for Bass I Work Hard so That My bass Guitar Player Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
There is more than just funny I work hard so that my bass designs for a humorous Guitar player or like Bass guitar and Bass. Amazing for everybody who loves guitar playing or Guitar player and just the fans are important. I work hard so that my bass can have a better life 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only