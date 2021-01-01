To Dye For Gifts I Will Funny Tie Dye Hobby Saying Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

"I Will Dye For You" cute saying with tie-dye pattern. Fun for anyone into the fashion textile, fiber arts and crafts of fabric dyeing, who is always buying dye kits and elbow deep in fabric dye or wants to learn how to tie-dye. Perfect for a hippie of any age who loves to do Shibori blue tie dying, dip-dyeing, batik or other beautiful tie dyeing techniques. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only