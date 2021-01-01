Visit Us: Breast Cancer Awareness I Wear Pink for My Mom Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Great for Son & Daughter to show Support & Love for your Mother Warrior fighting the Cancer disease battle! Perfect on October 16th Pink Out Day observed annually & on Awareness Month or at a visit to the hospital chemotherapy. Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon for a relative or friend diagnosed and is going for radiation chemo treatment or a Survivor on community walks to bring hope to find a cure! Get One Today! They'll be so Touched! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only