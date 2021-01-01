Hockey Superpower Goalie Lover I Walk On Water Sport Ice Hockey Goalie Player Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Love to play hockey? If you love hockey or you are even a hockey player this design is great gift for your to wear. I walk on water, whats your superpower hockey theme is an awesome gift too to all hockey team or squad! looking for a perfect hockey theme? Whether you play in a little league, college, professional or anything in between, wear this to your training, to a game or just to show everyone that hockey is life! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only