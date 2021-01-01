Zone - 365 Fathers Day Dad Humor Saying I Tell Dad Jokes Periodically But Only When In My Element Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you looking for unique stuff for your daddy, dad, papa, father, grandfather, uncle, husband, or anyone in your family or friends who has a fun sense of humor? Then, this fun saying is great awesome thing for you. I Tell Dad Jokes Periodically But Only When In My Element is an excellent nifty product for all. This novelty graphic drawing art design is perfect for everyone who loves funny sayings, quotes, jokes, and celebrating fathers day. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only