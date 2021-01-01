From vegetarian running designs for runners & athletes
Vegetarian Running Designs For Runners & Athletes I Run On Veggies Vegetarian Runner Vegan Cardio Athlete Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
If you love to run or jog to keep yourself fit, this vegetarian running design is for you. The runner design for vegetarians or vegans is a great gift for runners. Wear the veggie runner design while running, at the gym or at home. Show off your fitness I Run On Veggies Vegetarian Runner Vegan Cardio Athlet features a unique design and lets you hop onto the statement fashion trend. The veggie design for vegetable lovers also makes a great gift for a vegetarian or vegan. Celebrate the veggie lifestyle! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only