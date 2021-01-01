Spina Bifida Awareness Cloths Warrior Gifts I Run for Spina Bifida Awarenes Yellow Ribbon Warrior Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Support those who have this spinal cord condition with this i run for apparel! This is a great gift for spina bifida awarenes month for your registered nurse mom, dad, aunt, uncle, brother, sister, niece, nephew, son, or grand-daughter This i run for apparel is the perfect present for men, women, youth, or kids who are survivor, warrior, or fighter of Meningocele or Occulta. Great present for RN or nursing students for christmas, birthday, or spina bifida awarenes month 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only