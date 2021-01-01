Modern Tees Animals Tshirts I Really Like Shirt Girls Cheetah Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you a fan of the African Cheetah? Do you know someone who is fascinated by the fastest land animal the Cheetah? Then this shirt is for you, let everyone know that the Cheetah is important to you! Get the conversation going with this funny pun Safari Trip T-Shirt Funny I Just Really Like Cheetahs Ok. Great present for birthday or any gift giving occasion for anyone who is fascinated by cheetahs going on an African safari trip. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only