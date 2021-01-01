I Lucci Argentati LED Wall Sconce by Terzani - Color: White - Finish: Painted - (0N85AM2C8ALBW)

The I Lucci Argentati LED Wall Sconce by Terzani swims and shimmers across walls like a school of fish. Designed by Dodo Arslan, this piece includes 3 Metal ellipses arranged in a long, overlapping row. The profile of each element is sharp and sleek, modern and effecting a definite sense of movement. Light peeks out the openings on top of each elementâ€”and reflects off one anotherâ€”as well as a slender cutout along the bottom. While certainly a statement maker all on its own, this wall sconce was designed as a modular piece, and so would work together seamlessly in multiples. Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1972, Terzani produces luxurious, contemporary lighting. Their products fuse traditional Italian craftsmanship with state of the art technology in distinctive designs that use quality materials. From the Etoile Large Suspension Light, evocative of constellations in the night sky, to smaller offerings like the floral-inspired Ortenzia LED Lamp, Terzani works with renowned designers like Nigel Coates and Maurizio Galante to create lighting designs that are eye-catching, innovative and artistic. Color: White. Finish: White Polished