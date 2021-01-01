From farming farm animal chicken lover gift
Farming Farm Animal Chicken Lover Gift I Love My Girls Farmer Farm Animal Lover Funny Chicken Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
I Love My Girls. Great design if you love farming or if you are a farm bird lover and your favorite farm animal is the chicken. The farmer is taking care of the hen and rooster like he does for cows, goats and pigs. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only