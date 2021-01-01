I Love My 1st Responder Firefighter Wife Present I Love My 1st Responder Proud Firefighter Fireman Wife Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you finding a special item for yourself or your beloved one, who is always proud of her fire rescue man? Then, look no further, this I Love My 1st Responder gift is what your need to grab now! Proud Firefighter Wife, Firefighter Girlfriend, Fireman Wife, Girlfriend, Gift For Fireman Wife, Valentine's Day Gift, Birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Xmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only