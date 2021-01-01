Philippines Artistic Designs I Love Husband Artistic Design Philippines Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

I Love my Philippine husband couple Artistic Design Philippines, wear this design for couples and tell your Philippine husband how much you love him, it is the perfect present for birthdays, parties, anniversaries, and all occasions This garment from the Philippines is a great tee to show the love you feel for your Philippine husband every day; wear this special garment for couples in love and be proud of your Philippine man, a perfect gift to match with your couple 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only