I Love Bowling, Bowlingball Handle, equivocal I Love, Hand Position Like, Bowling Handle Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The perfect gift for all bowingfriends. Everyone who likes bowling and thinks something equivocal needs this design. Cool I Love Bowling design for everyone with a hand gesture. Definitely for women and men. Bowlingball is held this way. You know a professional bowler who needs a new design. Then you can show him this equivocal hand gesture. The ball has to be held like this, women too. Men know this grip when bowling with your friends or with the family. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only