From i love butter tie dye shirts
I Love Butter Tie Dye Shirts I Love Butter Tie Dye Cool Vintage Inspired Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
An awesome Tie Dye Design great for people who love vintage and retro trendy streetwear inspired fashion and who love Butter! Perfect for men women and kids of all ages. Show it off with pride. Great for lovers of butter! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only