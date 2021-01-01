From like dinosaurs french fries maybe 3 people shop
Like Dinosaurs French Fries Maybe 3 People Shop I Like Dinosaurs French Fries Maybe 3 People Fast Food Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny dinosaur eating french fries design with a retro sunset graphic in the 70s 80s 90s themed old-style illustration for fast food lovers who love to eat fried potato. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only